Demand accountability of duty bearers- Nana Ato Arthur to Chiefs in Central Region

Nana Ato Arthur with President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs,Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII

The Head of the Local Government Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur has asked traditional authorities to demand public accountability from the local actors, District Chief Executives, Members of Parliament and governments to help in the development of the country.

In an interaction with the Central Regional House of Chiefs in Cape Coast, on the local Governance sector and how Nananom will help strengthen local governance for the development of the region, Dr. Ato Arthur said the Local Governance Act 936 recognizes the eminent roles played by the chiefs and therefore provides room for representation of the National House of Chiefs on the Governing Council of the Local Government Service.



He said since time immemorial, traditional rulers have made invaluable contributions towards the development of local units through conflict mediation and adjudication, providing leadership and distribution of community resources.



Mr. Ato Arthur reminded the traditional rulers on what Local Governance is.



“Governance implies political and institutional processes through which decisions are taken and implemented.

"In this case at the local level, we are referring to local government, traditional authorities, media, faith-based organizations, CSO etc.”



He also gave an insight into the local government system in Ghana today.



“When we refer to the local government in Ghana, we are talking about government at the subnational level; in this case the 16 RCCs and the 261 MMDAs. And this product of local government was initiated over 33 years ago as per PNDCL 207 of 1988 – Decentralization Policy that established 110 MMDAs.



"Over the last 3 decades, decentralization of government functions has at various times been referred to as “the latest fashion”, “a fashion of our time”, “a quiet revolution”.

"Upon coming into force in the 1992 Constitution, a whole chapter, Chapter 20, deals with Decentralization and Local Government.



"That is per Art 240 (1) “Ghana shall have a system of governance which shall as far as practicable be decentralized”.



"Following that, we had Act 462 of 1993, Local Government Act and Act 656 of 2003 for the establishment of Local Government Service, now repealed and replaced with Local Governance Act 2016 (Act 936).”



Head of the Local Government Service, underscored the fact that traditional rulers are inevitable in achieving the vision of the Service.

He said facilitating greater participation in the developmental agenda at the local level helps in the growth of the economy.



“Experience has shown that Nananom plays a big role in local governance; as a revered institution, we resort to Nananom for many things especially conflict resolution and you have done so well in this area.” Dr. Ato Arthur said.



He believes Nananom must be seen as promoters of peace and insurer of development, thus his two key initiatives for the Central Regional House of Chiefs, which are Agenda for Peace, and Agenda for Development.



He said these can be achieved with concerted efforts and setting up performance targets. He said there is the need to use durbars and festivals as a platform for the Agenda for Peace and Development.

“For instance, our case management process here in the house. Can we set ourselves a performance target that cases for determination cannot run for over 3 years? It is an achievable and realistic target. I believe.



"I can cite for example in my own backyard – the Abrem Omanhen case here. I have travelled for over 4 years and am still journeying.



"How can a case be pending here for say 10 years and probably another 5 years at the Appeal Court? Total confusion in the Community for 15 years. Where is the Agenda for Peace and Development?” he lamented



He, therefore, called on traditional authorities to engage MMDCEs on development projects going on in their jurisdiction and also summon Ministers, Heads and CEOs from their region to share with them some of their development agenda.