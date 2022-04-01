Demand accountability of stool lands from your Chiefs - Upper Dixcove Paramount Chief charges youth

Obrempong Hema Dekyi

The Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove traditional area, Obrempong Hema Dekyi is calling on the youth to hold their leaders accountable for the use and sale of stool lands in their communities.

Premising his charge on the manner in which traditional leaders are left unquestioned on the use of stool lands, the chief wondered how the youth are silent over the lack of accountability by their leaders.



“The bane of Ahanta has never been the politician, the bane of Ahanta has not been anybody, the bane of Ahanta has not been the chief, it is the silence of the youth, it’s about time you call Nananom to order how many companies have we not seen on Ahanta land, have we ever gotten up to ask Nananom, your MCE that what is your interest in that company that is being constructed on their land and how Nananom even executed that contract?” he quizzed at an event held in his area.



”You have left us, we are not thin gods, we are human beings just like you, we were picked among you and we were only elevated just to lead you. We are not supposed to let you be worst off than you deserve.”



He additionally advised his colleague, traditional rulers, to seek better terms of agreement when investors make offers for their lands which will inure far-reaching benefits for the youth.

“I have been advising my chiefs that lands are not for sale, I have been on this stool for seven years and I have not sold a plot of land before, I don’t even know how much a plot of land costs not that people are not knocking at my door, they come with huge sums of money but the issue is that the terms they offer will not help the youth.”



The Ahanta area has for years been plagued with chieftaincy disputes, Obrempong Hema Dekyi further called on the various chiefs of the Ahanta land to prioritize development over litigation which is hampering the development of the area.



“I am using this opportunity to call on my other brothers, my colleague chiefs, that it is about time we put the interest of Ahanta first, whatever the issue is, we can sit as one people and smoke the peace pipe to put the development of Ahanta first, even if the land is mine or another person’s there is no need to raise machetes against each but rather let us think about our people.”