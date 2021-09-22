Demand for contraceptives increases in Dawhenya and its environs

Contraceptives

Source: GNA

Some pharmacists in Dawhenya and its environs have disclosed that the demand for contraceptives has increased leading to a reduction in unwanted pregnancy especially among the sexually active teenagers.

“Contraceptives are used by the aged, the youth and even teenagers in the community,” Ms Ofelia Adu Pemperah, Pharmacist at Veok Pharmacy at Dawhenya told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.



She said: “on the average those who patronize these contraceptives are mainly the youth and the teenagers. About 20 per cent teenagers, 40 per cent youth and 40 per cent adults constantly use one form of contraceptives or the other”.



She stated that most people prefer Lydia contraceptives among other contraceptives because the people claim that Lydia contraceptives are safer, faster, easier and more convenient to use.



Ms Pemperah, said most people prefer purchasing male condoms more than the female ones because “one does not feel the comfort when using female condoms”.

She explained that daily sales of contraceptives amount to GHC150.00 for weekdays and GHC230.00 for weekends.



Mr George Kwame a pharmacist at the DG Pharmacy also explained that demand for contraceptives was high in recent times especially during weekends and festive occasions.



According to the Pharmacists some married couples also purchase the secured contraceptives while mostly students prefer the Lydia contraceptives.