Demand for receipts after payment to police - Police Commander

Source: GNA

The Public has been advised to demand for receipts from personnel of the Ghana Police Service whenever money are given out to any of their officers in line of duty.

Superintendent Seth Tay, Kpone District Police Commander has said.



He said that the public must regain their trust in the service as the sole institution mandated to maintain law and order in the country.



Supt. Tay said this during a community sensitization programme with residents in Saki in the Nmlitsakpo Electoral area in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



He said there was a perception within the public that suggested that the police always extort money from citizens; and urged residents to desist from luring the police with money.



He said the personnel from the Kpone District Command of the Ghana Police Service were working assiduously to ensure residents within its operational area were free from criminals as the Christmas season approaches.

The Kpone Police Commander mentioned that crimes within the Municipality have reduced drastically, adding that, the police would not let down its guard in that regard. Present at the function was Divisional Officer II, Frank Ofori, in charge of the Ghana National Fire Service, Gbetsile District, who educated the residents on fire management.



He said residents must always observe fire safety measures in their homes and offices, adding that, residents should not hesitate to call the fire service whenever there are issues that need the services of its personnel.



The Fire Officer advised residents to regularly look out for leakages on their gas cylinders, saying such promptness would avert many domestic fires which later turn to ravage people's lives and properties.



The 2021 Nmlitsakpo town hall meeting was on the theme ‘Developing Nmlitsakpo: the role of residents and the government’ with the aim of making known to the residents their responsibilities and that of the local government as far as development was concerned.