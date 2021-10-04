Demand for the use of the Case Tracking System - Citizens urged

Participants of Case Tracking System programme

The Programmes Manager for the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), Esther Ahulu has urged citizens to press for the use of the Case Tracking System by the police and other justice sector institutions.

She said their demand for the use of the CTS would ensure high accountability and possibly, check infractions against their rights.



Speaking at a sensitization programme on the CTS for stakeholders in the justice sector in the Ashanti Region, Madam Ahulu explained that ‘the success of the Case Tracking System requires citizens’ involvement and demand for utilization of the system by justice sector institutions, hence, the workshop to increase citizens awareness.’



The CTS, a component of the Justice Sector Support Activity is being funded by the USAID.



Madam Ahulu used the opportunity to encourage participants at the event drawn from Justice Sector Institutions (JSIs), Civil Society Organizations and some concerned citizens to be advocates of the CTS to encourage its effective utilization.

She stated that the use of CTS will improve justice delivery through citizen engagement, empowerment and amplification of citizens’ voices and demand accountability in expending justice.



Addressing the participants, A Justice of the Supreme Court, Yonny Kulendi, who represented the Chief Justice, His lordship Anin Yeboah expressed concern about the outmoded structure of the justice system in Ghana.



However, he was optimistic that effective implementation of the Case Tracking System will consolidate Ghana’s democracy through improved justice delivery services.