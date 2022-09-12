Demand license before patronising services - Tourism officials

GTA wants tourism enterprises to be on their toes to register and obtain licenses from them

The Tema Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, GTA, Charles Buabin has urged clients to demand proof of licensing from tourism enterprises, before patronising their services. This he said will put tourism enterprises on their toes to register and obtain licenses from the GTA, as well as also help to regulate their activities.

Mr. Buabin said this after the GTA closed down two Tourism Enterprises within the Ashaiman and Kpone Katamanso Municipalities for operating without registration and license.



He said establishments not licenced are usually hideouts for unscrupulous individuals who engage in all kinds of illegal activities. He stated that the Ghana Tourism Authority will continue to regulate tourism-related activities and urged tourism institutions to register and obtain a license.



“If you obtain a licence, it gives you the permission to do the activities of commercial accommodation or food and beverage, entertainment, or any activities that have been outlined in the Tourism Act, Act section 25 where they have listed Tourism Enterprises.”

On the issue of the GTA punishing operators by shutting down their places business, he said it is untrue as this year they started newspaper advertisement in March followed by several radio adverts to inform them on the intended enforcement exercise, “this attitude of Ghanaians, to do things anyhow without following the right procedures that we are seeing on the ground. But because of our mandate to regulate the sector, we will also go after them".



He said recalcitrant operators who re-open their facility when closed by the Authority without proper regulations will be levelled double administrative charges.



Mr. Buabin added that the Tourism month activities lined up include Kwahu Corporate Paragliding as well as December in Ghana, which brings a lot of celebrities from overseas.