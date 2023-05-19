Demand of monies by constituents is reflective of economic failure – Dr. Beyuo

Parliamentary Candidate for Lambussie Constituency, Dr. Titus Beyuo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Lambussie Constituency, Dr. Titus Beyuo, has said that the attitude of constituents demanding monies from politicians during election periods is reflective of the gross economic failure of the economy.

His comments are on the back of concerns of vote buying and politicians spending a lot of money during election periods, that has been being raised after the NDC presidential and parliamentary primaries.



Speaking on Accra-based Joy News’ AM Show on May 19, 2023, Dr Beyuo indicated that the failed economy contributes largely to constituents demanding financial assistance from politicians before they vote for them.



“It’s a genuine concern that we must look at. But this concern is not arising in vacuum. Its arising in the economic environment that we live in. if people were empowered, employed, and meeting their daily needs, they would probably not make those demands of us. So, I think its a chicken and egg situation. We need to improve the economy and the livelihoods of people so they can fend for themselves rather than demanding everything from their members of parliament. So, I see the persistent demands from constituents on MPs of constituents on politicians as a sign of the general economic failure that we have as a country. Because if you go to the developed world, how many people walk up to the house of their representatives and be asking for money. Because they are employed, working. I need something, I work for it, budget for it and save for it. Here, we have young people sitting down with no jobs, with certificates,” he said.



The parliamentary candidate, Dr Beyuo, continued that rather than politicians giving monies to their constituents each time there is election, the focus should be to generally transition the economy that supports and empower the constituents to fend for themselves instead of depending on politicians on for their needs.



“So, what is the alternative or them. So, somebody is going to the hospital and needs money, they would ask because there is no other alternative for them. That can stop if we transition our economy generally from whatever it’s now into a developed economy that is very thriving, where young people who finish school can get jobs,” he added.

