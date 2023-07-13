1
Menu
News

Demand prompt probe into 'treasonous' leaked audio – Peace Watch to Akufo-Addo

IGP Dampare Akufo Addo Meeting.png President Akufo-Addo and IGP , Dampare

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana has asked President Akufo-Addo to deal with the leaked tape in which a senior police officer was heard claiming that the current IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, should be fired because he would foil a plot to rig the 2024 general elections.

Nyonkopa Daniels claimed that the officer’s words were treasonous and that the officer should be detained and prosecuted.

Any genuine country, in her opinion, would have taken swift action against the aforementioned officer.

She stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline that the statements in the audio might damage the country’s peace, security, and stability.

“This man must be arrested.” If a police officer of this level can make such dangerous remarks, it demonstrates how cautious we must be as a people. As journalists, you should be interested in this topic. You do not have to relax. This demonstrates that if a journalist becomes aware of a situation like this, he or she could be killed. This leaked tape has revealed how horrible and evil this top officer is.”

I reiterate this is treason against Ghanaians. I want President Akufo-Addo to form a committee to look into the incident. The IGP is unable to investigate this problem because it involves him. That is why I have asked the president to handle the situation as soon as possible.”

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Woman narrates how police allegedly tore her waist beads
Why Adjetey Anang turned down a juicy endorsement offer from a flagbearer
Boakye Agyarko reacts to the treatment of Alan at Assin North rally
I was betrayed; I wanted to be finance minister – Dr Apraku
Kwesi Pratt reacts to leaked audio on IGP
Otabil’s name pops up in Adjetey Anang’s wife’s pregnancy story
Young Ghanaian who shot relatives in US slapped with 6 charges, pleads not guilty
Sack Dampare and lose 1 million votes - A Plus' warning to NPP on July 2
Two top civil servants who have been branded NDC members
Ablakwa petitions World Bank over Ursula's US$48m 'unapproved' contract
Related Articles: