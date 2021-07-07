Demo: Blame yourself if you get infected with coronavirus - Ernest Kumi Tells NDC

"...no one should bother advising them; it's good the police allowed them to demonstrate; if they get infected with the Delta variant; and they even reduce the better...we will only cry. When you get infected with Covid, we will visit and pray with you...if they are not fortunate and they die then..." member of the Communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Kumi told the NDC.

Yaw Kumi was speaking to the opposition party's 'March for justice' protest on The Platform programme on Peace FM, Monday.



Meanwhile, the demonstration which was organised by the youth wing of the party took place today, Tuesday 6th July 2021.

Wearing red and black, some of the protesters held placards with various inscriptions including, “Akufo-Addo, you are a dictator", "Kum Yen Preko", "We feel your silence Akufo-Addo and Bawumia", "Ghanaian lives matter”, “Ahmed Suale deserved to live", "No justice for the dead", "no peace, #WeAreAllKaaka", among others.



