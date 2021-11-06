Democracy in Ghana has deepened religious freedoms – Dr. China

Aspiring National Treasurer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Charles Dwamena

An aspiring National Treasurer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Charles Dwamena, says democracy, as practiced in Ghana, has deepened religious freedoms in the country.

He made the statement at the 46th Annual General Council Meeting of the Kumasi Archdiocesan Catholic Youth Council held at the Christian Village, Santasi on Friday, November 5, 2021.



Popularly Known as Dr. China, Dr. Dwamena explained that religious denominations in Ghana are experiencing a peaceful religious environment compared to their counterparts in other countries who are facing challenges due to botched democratic practices.



He stated that he is of the firm belief that successive governments under the Fourth Republic have allowed religious people to worship without fear or victimization.



He also said that “parents should endeavour to raise their children the godly way” for he believes that “raising kids the godly way reduces crimes such as corruption and bribery when they take up leadership roles in their adulthood”.



Dr. Dwamena used the opportunity to tell the youth at the meeting to rally behind the government, political and traditional leadership in their endeavours to develop the country.

He also urged the Ghanaian youth to set realistic goals and work hard towards the achievement of those goals.



Present at the programme were some Catholic dignitaries and youth leadership including the Vicar General, Very Rev Fr Dr. Loius Tuffuor who represented the Most Rev. Gabriel Justice Yaw Anokye (Metropolitan Archbishop of Kumasi), Rev. Fr. Kirk Okyere Siabour (Youth Chaplain, KACYC), C.W.C President, and Vicar General President.



The Catholic Youth Annual General Council Meeting brings together all Catholic Youth under the Archdiocese to worship God, listen to advice from church leaders, and familiarize themselves.



This year’s meeting was under the theme ‘The Word of God; Youth formation for Transformation in Ghana’.