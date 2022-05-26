0
Demolish illegal structures on waterways – Akufo-Addo

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

President Akufo-Addo has ordered Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to clear off all structures erected on waterways that are causing flooding in the capital Accra.

Some parts of Accra got flooded following the downpour which started Monday night.

The rains which were heavy at midnight have continued into Tuesday morning.

Some roads in Accra were on Tuesday blocked after branches of trees fell as a result of the rains.

The President in commissioning of two IHC Beaver 50 Dredgers and Marine Equipment of Dredge Masters Limited (DML), a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) in Accra, expressed worry on the annual flooding.

President Akufo-Addo, therefore, directed the Chief Executives Officers with MMDA’s to expedite action to avert the reoccurring the flooding in the capital.

“MMDCEs have been charged to ensure that obstructions to the free flow of water as well as developments on waterways are removed immediately.

“MMDAs are also to ensure the strict adherence to developments in the planning laws of the country and sanction staff who issue permits for structures to be put on waterways to serve as a deterrent for those who engage in such acts”, President Akufo-Addo directed.

He continued: “We will ensure that these directives are complied with. I have established a monitoring unit, and they will be reporting directly to me on the progress of the implementation of these measures. I am putting all MMDCEs on notice and will be held responsible for any breaches that result in damage as a result of flooding.”

