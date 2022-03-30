3
Demolition hits Gomoa East district, over 10 buildings pulled down

Demolision Property owners will be arraigned before court to be prosecuted for building in unauthorised places

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Gomoa East District Assembly has demolished over ten buildings including churches situated along waterways and spaces allocated for the construction of roads at Millennium city, Nyanyano Kakraba, and other communities.

Most of the demolished buildings have been sited on waterlogged lands which get so flooded anytime there are heavy rains.

Chief Executive for Gomoa East Hon. Solomon Darko Quarm in an interview stated that notice was sent to the victims but they failed to comply with it which pushed the Assembly to pull down the buildings.

He indicated that the assembly will arraign owners of the properties before court to be prosecuted for building in unauthorised places.

