Demonstrations won’t change Roads Ministry’s programme – Minister tells Ghanaians

Kwasi Amoako-Atta

Roads and Highways Minister Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta has said that no one can threaten his Ministry with demonstrations.

According to him, the Ministry has a programme it is following with the construction of roads and will not be forced to change their programme just because some group of people demonstrate.



He believes that people who have problems should formally complain to his Ministry so that if it’s an emergency, the road can be attended to.



“The people of this country have the right to express concerns about the nature of their roads. If it’s an emergency draw our attention to it, it’s our duty to go and help ok but doesn’t threaten the government, don’t threaten my Ministry with demonstrations,” he said.



He continued “we have a programme that we are following and we will be consistent with our programme”.

His comments come after the Member of Parliament for Madina Francis Xavier Sosu and some members of the community demonstrated and blocked roads to draw the attention of the government on the need to get their roads fixed.



Meanwhile, Afia Pokuaa who works with Despite Media has complained bitterly about the bad state of roads in the country.



According to her, the much-touted year of roads has benefited only the Roads and Highways Minister’s community.