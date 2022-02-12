Denkyira: Man, 22, tortured for allegedly stealing mobile phone

The victim was tied to a plantain tree and severely assaulted

A 22-year-old man, Kojo Ampong, is in critical condition after he was allegedly assaulted for stealing at Enyan Denkyira in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

The incident happened Wednesday evening around 9:30pm at a ghetto after a suspect by name Mfantse allegedly sent his gang to drag the victim.



Reports say the suspect tied the victim on a plantain stem and assaulted him.



The victim pleaded that they free him since he was being accused wrongly but the suspects will not listen and continued to inflict wounds on him.



Speaking in an interview with Starr News’ Yaw Boagyan, the victim Kojo Ampong said he was home when three persons came to him and said he was wanted by the suspect Mfantse.



He said when he accompanied the men there he was told that he had stolen a mobile phone and was subsequently subjected to all forms of assault.



According to him, he was caned with burning woods.

Residents added that the suspects numbering about six after assaulting him demanded Ghc1,000 before they release the victim.



Meanwhile, the mother of the victim Emaa said her son collapsed just after he was released by the suspects and was rushed to the Ajumako Government hospital for treatment.



The mother is appealing to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to cause the arrest of the suspects who are on the run.



She also appealed to the general public to come to her aid to meet the hospital bills of the victim.



The Assembly Member for Denkyira North, Henry Okyire also called on the Ghana Police Service to take keen interest in the case.



He said though the case has been reported to the Ajumako Police and no arrest has been made.