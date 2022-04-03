Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo elected NUGS president

Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has elected a new president Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo, with the Methodist University.

He garnered 824 votes, beating his main contender Kwasi Atuahene who secured 201 of the total votes cast. A third candidate, Charles Oppong had 33 votes.



Dennis takes over from the current president Emmanuel Yiadom Boakye as the country’s biggest students body holds its 56th Annual Delegates’ Congress at the GNAT Village at Ejisu-Abankro in the Ashanti Region.



Alleged irregularities



The Union’s national executive elections were reportedly marred by malpractices.



The General Secretary of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Julius Kwame Anthony, said that based on the infractions that have characterised the process, the outcome cannot be deemed credible.



The assertion by the NUGS General Secretary, was in reaction to earlier reports on social media which alleged the electoral irregularities and political schemes.

Mr. Anthony affirmed the reports on social media told JoyNews on Saturday that he was scandalised by the turn of the events.



In his submissions, he explained that based on the NUGS Constitution, it is his responsibility to collate the Voters Register for elections at the Union’s Annual Congress. But according him, some of his colleague executive members took up that role and generated a register without his knowledge.



This, Mr. Anthony said, was part of a deliberate plot to favour one of the presidential aspirants in the elections, Mr. Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo.



Denial



But responding to these concerns, the President of the Union, Emmanuel Boakye Yiadom, dismissed the claims by the Union’s General Secretary, Julius Kwame Anthony. Speaking to MyJoyOnline.com, he stated that the Congress has been smooth and devoid of any electoral malfeasances, as alleged by Mr. Anthony.



Contrary to the suggestions by the NUGS Secretary, the President, Mr. Yiadom said the Union is not divided; adding that he is surprised about the posture and comments of Julius Kwame Anthony.