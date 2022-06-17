Denu Police grab two, hunt another for possessing stolen car

File photo of a person in handcuffs

Source: GNA

The Police at Denu in the Ketu South Municipality have arrested two suspects for having a stolen taxi.

The two are currently in the custody of the Police assisting in investigations, while a third suspect, identified only as Jacob, is on the run.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joseph Nakoja, the Denu District Police Commander, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, said the Command, through an informant, gathered that the three suspects were in town to sell the Toyota Vitz with Registration number GC6659-21.



"On June 16, 2022, at about 0300hours, an informant hinted to the Police that three young men had arrived at Denu with a stolen taxi looking for prospective buyers. Police arranged with the informant, who feigned interest and agreed to meet them at a spot in Denu.



"At the designated spot, the Police managed to arrest two; namely, Kata Kofi, aged 33 from Lashibi, and Jacob Ativor, aged 24 from Akatsi. The third suspect, whose name was only given as Jacob from Sakumono in Accra, managed to escape arrest."

DSP Nakoja said Police retrieved the taxi, which the two suspects alleged was stolen from its owner at Sakumono by the absconded Jacob and that they (suspects) were only called to assist in the sale.



He thanked residents around the area whose efforts led to the arrest of the suspects, saying, "they chased and assisted the police in the arrest of the two suspects."



The District Police Commander said the Police learnt that suspect Jacob Ativor allegedly committed a similar crime last year at Dzodze, and attempts to arrest him proved futile because he and the group fled and abandoned the car and went into hiding.