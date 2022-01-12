Department of Parks and Gardens receives vehicles, equipment from MLGRD

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah is seen here making the presentation of the vehicles

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGRD), on Tuesday, presented vehicles and working tools to the Department of Parks and Gardens.

They are: one tipper truck to replace a 30-year-old one, two KIA trucks fitted with poly tanks and water pumping machines, one Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Vehicle, one 4X4 Nissan Pick Up, 14 Motorbikes, three Desktop Computers and two laptops.



The rest are: 29 mowing machines, three drive mowers, 24 chain saw machines, 24 grass cutters, four Poly tanks and eleven ladders.



Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, a Deputy Minister for MLGRD, said the presentation was to reposition the Department to deliver its mandate.



He urged the Department to ensure a fair distribution of the equipment to its offices across the country to enhance internally generated fund.



“I am delighted to note that despite all the challenges, the Department is still functioning and doing well. The Department over the period from 2019 till date exceeded its revenue target.



“Last year, there was a significant increase of 26 per cent in IGF over the actual target. The Department also carried out horticulture sensitisation programmes to educate the public on environmental awareness. The School of Horticulture also trained students and plant lovers in knowledge acquisition in horticulture.”

The Reverend Charles Nii Ayitey Okine, Acting Director, Department of Parks and Gardens, who received the items said the gesture was a turnaround for the Department.



The Department of Parks and Gardens as established by the Local Government Act (Act 54) and the Civil Service Act 1993 (section 12 PNDC Law 327), is mandated to ensure the development of the horticultural potentials of Ghana in line with operationalising the broad environmental policy directives as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.











