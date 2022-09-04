Deplorable state of sections of Eastern Corridor road leave passengers stranded

File photo/Eastern Corridor road

Source: GNA

Hundreds of passengers are left stranded on the Nkwanta to Kpassa stretch of the Eastern Corridor Road due to the deplorable nature of that portion of the road.

The state of the road is making travelling a headache for both drivers and passengers.



Drivers say the current state of the road was not motorable as it had a great toll on them.



The drivers, along with passengers, are making a passionate appeal to authorities to help fix the road for easy access as a matter of urgency.

Mr. Larry Yaw, a driver disclosed that they had been stranded for three days because their vehicle got stuck on the road around a community.



"We have been for three days now since our vehicle loaded with pure water from Nkwanta heading to Kpandai got stacked here and as you can see no vehicle is able to move which is affecting as negatively because it is supposed to take us a day to sell this water," he said.



However, Mr. Joshua Makubu, Oti Regional Minster pledged to bring contractors on the road to put a temporary measure in place for drivers to ply the route easily.