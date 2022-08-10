Deploying the army for Krobo meter installation was a mistake - Adib Saani

Security Analyst Adib Saani

Security Analyst Adib Saani has said that the decision by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to use personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces for its pre-paid meter installation exercise in the Yilo and Manya Krobo municipalities was a mistake.

Saani asserted that using the army officers has led to the chaos surrounding the meter installation exercise.



“They made a mistake from day one, going with the military, which I completely kicked against because it was so unwarranted. Why (did they decide to use) the military and not the police? I think ECG fired the first shot, and that is what has culminated in this tension. And today, we have a community of 1000s of people without power,” he said in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added that the ECG should have engaged with the people of Krobo to make them understand the need for the meter installation rather than trying to use force.



The security analyst further stated that if the power supply to these communities were taken out deliberately by the ECG, then the company would be in a lot of trouble because it is illegal to deny people their right to access power.



“According to the ECG, it (the power cut) is a result of what they describe as an interference in the network. So, we need to know for a fact whether indeed it is due to circumstances beyond their control or it is deliberate because, under certain international conventions, it is a right to have power. If it is deliberate, I’m not a lawyer, but I know that it’s illegal, and it amounts to group punishment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company Ghana (ECG) has defended using the military for the pre-paid meter installation exercise.



He explained that the military personnel deployed were technical people who were there to assist with the exercise and protect the ECG officials.



He also justified the decision of his outfit to cut the power supply from communities in the two municipalities in the Eastern Region since July 27, 2022.



According to Samuel Dubik Mahama, even though he knows the consequences of cutting power supply to households and businesses, the right thing must be done.



He said that the ECG was left with no option but to cut the power supply to these communities because all efforts to get them to pay for the electricity they use have proven futile and have even resulted in some of his officers being attacked.

“… electricity (supply) is a grid; if somebody is tempering with it, you cannot give the other person stable power, and if we don’t have access to the grid, how can we work? So, we then decided to shut down that line because they kept on tripping the line that was leading to Somanya. So, we then decided to shut down the whole feeder because we need to shut it down, come and sit down and let’s have a conversation as the way we are going to move forward,” he said.



IB/SEA