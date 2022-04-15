Deport sword-wielding Lebanese – Lanchene Toobu

Peter Lanchene Toobu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West Constituency

The retired police officer and Member of Parliament for the Wa West Constituency, Peter Lanchene Toobu has called for the deportation of a Lebanese man who threatened to slash the throat of a Ghanaian shop owner.

According to him, any foreigner who feels they are above the laws of Ghana does not deserve to be in the country.



Condemning his actions, Peter Lanchene Toobu described Ghana as a peaceful country and believes the Lebanese man would have suffered justice at the hands of the people if he displayed this act of carelessness in another country.



“Some people do not deserve to be in Ghana with such actions and behavior. If he is in Ghana then he needs to comport himself and respect the laws of Ghana. But if he can’t then we don’t need him in Ghana,” he submitted in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



“It is virtually wrong to draw a deadly weapon to threaten someone for saying your parked car in front of his shop is blocking business,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese, Osman Brustani, has been arrested and is in police custody.



On Monday, he drew out a sword against the entrepreneur dealing in shoes made with kente fabrics.



According to reports, Brustani launched an attack because he had been asked to park his vehicle at an appropriate spot since his earlier spot affected the shoe seller.



In the viral video, the Lebanese can be heard saying “Come out. I will cut your neck,” while illustrating how he would slash the shop owner’s throat.