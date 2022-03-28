Deprived students in Kwahu Obo receive support

Some beneficiaries of the school learning materials in the Kwahu district

Source: LoSIN

Over 500 pupils from Obo, in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern region, have been furnished with computers, school materials, stationery items, and many others to facilitate learning.

Also, some 300 kids from the Obo Presbyterian A Basic-JHS; Obo Anglican A, Obo Roman Catholic School, and Obo Methodist Schools were fed delicious meals as part of the kind gesture received from the 'Ladies of Substance International Network', a non-profitable organization poised towards supporting deprived children.



Pupils and students of the beneficiary schools were extremely elated as they received the items.



On his part, the headmaster of the Obo Presbyterian A basic school, Mr. Philip Doe said, "The school was overwhelmed by the kind gesture and we are very grateful."



That's not all, used clothing were also donated to some four churches to aid in their Evangelism.



These churches include the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Methodist, Anglican, and Roman Catholic.



At the recent 75th anniversary and prize-giving day of the Aburi Girls Senior high school, 'LoSIN' awarded some cash prizes to two students.

In the field of education, the organization has been supporting brilliant but needy students for the past five years. It also gives bursaries to students from basic to Tertiary levels.



In terms of health, LoSIN within its 12 years of existence has given back to society in various ways.



These include donations to the Cardio-thoracic Centre at Korle-bu Teaching Hospital in Accra among others.



Orphanages and prisons have not been left out.



Led by Pastors Charles and Abena Asare, who oversee the Powerhouse Foundation Ministry in Accra, the organization relies solely on offerings and benevolence from its members.