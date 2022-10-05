Deputy Chief of Staff presents MacBook Pro to celebrated Young Ghanaian PhD holder

Deputy Chief of Staff, Alhaji Fawaz Aliu presenting the 14” MacBook Pro to Dr Mumuni Napari Hanifa

Deputy Chief of Staff, Alhaji Fawaz Aliu has presented a 14” MacBook Pro to celebrated Young Ghanaian Ph.D. holder, Dr. Mumuni Napari Hanifa.

Dr. Napari Hanifa broke the internet last week, after successfully defending her Ph.D. in Applied Statistics thesis at the University for Development Studies.



The 28-year-old became the youngest woman from Tamale and one of the youngest in Ghana to grab a Ph.D. in Applied Statistics.



Netizens celebrated her on social media for her achievements. Many say they celebrate her because only a few are interested in Mathematics related programs.



Impressed by her achievements, the Deputy Chief of Staff invited the Tamale Technical University, Lecturer, over to the Flagstaff House in Accra to discuss Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics education in Ghana and how to encourage girls to study sciences.



“I received in my office today, Dr. Mumuni Napari Hanifatu, a recent Ph.D. graduate in Applied Statistics. Dr. Napari is one of the young ladies from Tamale who took the courageous step to undertake a science program to this high level and deserves our commendation and encouragement. We had a good conversation on STEM education in Ghana, and how to encourage girls to study the sciences.” Alhaji Fawaz posted on Facebook after his meeting with Dr. Napari Hanifa.

He was hopeful that her achievement will “encourage and spur on others to follow her example. I presented to her a Macbook laptop to assist her in work. May we continue to get more of her kind from our beautiful city, Tamale, and Ghana as a whole.”



The Deputy Chief of Staff said he was particularly happy to know that her Ph.D. program was fully funded by the government of Ghana, through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) Scholarship scheme.



Dr. Napari Hanifa on her part commended the Deputy Chief of Staff for the presentation, saying she was "motivated and humbled" by the invitation.



She pledged to continue using her position to encourage young people, especially girls to go into the study of STEM.