Deputy Defence Minister kicks against coup mongering

Kofi Amankwa Manu, Deputy Minister of Defense

Source: GNA

Mr Kofi Amankwa Manu, Deputy Minister of Defense, has called on Ghanaians to desist from anything that will destabilise the country.

He said Ghanaians should refrain from activities such as coup mongering that did not urgur well for the peace of the nation.



He was speaking at the 65th Independence Anniversary at Trede in the Ashanti Region.



The Member of Parliament for Atwima-Kwanwoma also called on all to unite and forge ahead for the development of Ghana.



He vowed that he and the Minister, together with the military would defend the Country against any act of destabilisation.



Mr Manu said they would justify the confidence reposed in them by the President by not resting on their oars.

The Deputy Minister of Defence advised the Constituency to help protect the peace that the country was enjoying as a result of which all could gather and celebrate the March 6th anniversary.



He called on the traditional leaders, the citizenry, among other stakeholders to support the area's development.



He encouraged them to work together as a unified body to build the nation, Asanteman as well as Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency.



Mr Brempong Karikari, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Atwima-Kwanwoma, said there was the need for Ghanaians to take a sober reflections on past successes and failures so as to plan for the future as they marked the Independence Day.



He said the occasion should remind the citizenry about their responsibilities towards the realisation of national aspirations and commitment to freedom, justice, probity and accountability.

Mr Karikari said the theme for this year's celebration, "Working together, bouncing back better," was appropriate as it called for o stock taking and the cause to forge ahead for nation building.



The DCE appealed to Ghanaians to unite after the effects of COVID-19, irrespective of their political affiliations and work together through dedication and hard work to enhance growth.



He urged the school children to break the chain of poverty by being studious and eschew all forms of social vices to make them useful to the society.



Mr Karikari called on parents and guardians to ensure that their wards did not go wayward.



They should take advantage of the free SHS to enroll them for a better future, he said.

He commended their teachers for their sacrifices and encouraged them to continue with their good works to enable their students realise their dreams.



Twenty contingents made up of 16 Basic Schools and four Senior High Schools took part in the parade held at Trede in the Atwima- Kwanwoma District of Ashanti on Sunday.



Some of the participatory schools included Trede Basic School, Pope John Paul II International School, Asaman Secondary School, Atwimaman I.C.C.E.S Training Centre and Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High.



First of its kind in the area, the match past which was conducted by the District Assembly, coincided with the Akwasidae, bringing together traditional/ opinion leaders, religious leaders, people with disability and parents and guardians.



The school children who appeared smart in their outfits, matched skillfully and caught the admiration and cheers of the audience.

The parade ground was enveloped in colourful Ghana flags as well as the special outfits worn by attendees, including among Kente. The durbar was entertained with poetry recitals and cultural dance.



The schools were awarded certificates of participation. Special awards for " best matching schools" were given to the deserving.