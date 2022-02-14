Deputy Defence Minister warns persons calling for coup in Ghana

Deputy Minister of Defence, Kofi Amankwa-Manu

Deputy Minister of Defence, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, has cautioned persons calling for for coup d’états in Ghana to desist from their utterances.

He said that such pronouncements only create fear and panic and also derail development.



He said this in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of a programme to launch a livelihood empowerment project for the youth of Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency.



The lawmaker for Atwima Kwanwoma also stated people who trumpet coup do so out of ignorance because they do not know the consequences of coups.



“Ghana has seen it before and we all know how devastating it was, we lost lives and also lagged development,” he said.



He added that “most coup sponsors are mostly not part of the rebellion, they run to other countries and cause mayhem only for innocent people to die.”



“How do we win investors if people continue to spread negative rumours; only to turn around and criticize the government on the same economy they, the coup mongers are working against?” He quizzed.

As part of efforts to help his constituents, he has launched the Kofi Amankwa-Manu Livelihood Development Project aimed at providing a sustainable livelihood for thousands of youths.



320 sewing machines have been presented to beneficiaries to kickstart the fashion module.



Meanwhile the Police has arrested Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement Oliver Barker-Vormawor for allegedly writing on social media that he would topple the government if the E-levy bill is passed.



He is expected to ab arraigned on Monday February 14.



“Mr Oliver Baker-Vormawor has been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command following a post he allegedly made on social media platforms to the effect that he would stage himself if the E-levy bill is passed by Parliament,” portions of the Police statement said.