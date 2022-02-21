Deputy Education Minister denies recruiting headmasters for STEM schools

Deputy Education Minister, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour

NAGRAT accuses Education Ministry of recruiting heads of schools

Appointment of Heads of STEM schools will be done in line with prescribed procedures, Education Ministry



NAGRAT could have verified recruitment claims from ministry before attacks, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour



Deputy Education Minister, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour has refuted claims by the president of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu, suggesting that the Education Ministry is appointing headmasters for various schools.



According to Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, the appointment of heads of schools are the prerogative of the Ghana Education Service(GES) adding that the GES has also not published any such advert as purported by NAGRAT.



“The Ministry of Education, as a matter of record, has not advertised for recruitment of Headmasters for STEM Schools nor any other school for that matter.

“Appointment of heads of schools are the prerogative of GES and for the record, it is the understanding of the Ministry of Education that, GES had not published any such advert as purported by NAGRAT in their press conference.”



NAGRAT President, Angel Carbonu during a press conference last Thursday, alleged that the ministry had assumed onto itself powers to appoint headmasters for the various schools.



“There are a lot of issues in the educational sector that must be addressed but we are all pretending as though there are no issues. One of them is the decision by the Ministry of Education to appoint headmasters and headmistresses and they are starting with STEM schools but the Ministry has no power to appoint headmasters or headmistress,” Carbonu said.



He added that “…the advertisement brought by the Ministry, inviting applicants to apply to be headmasters and headmistress in STEM schools should be withdrawn by the Ministry immediately.”



Describing the attacks by NAGRAT as unwarranted and unfounded, the deputy education minister, in a statement, said the appointment of Heads of schools will be done in line with the prescribed procedures.

“The appointment of Heads of Schools for the soon to be operationalized STEM schools shall be in line with the prescribed procedure and must therefore not become the subject of unwarranted media attacks by NAGRAT. The Ministry of Education is open to NAGRAT and all relevant stakeholders on all matters relating to education.



“In this particular instance, NAGRAT acting in good faith could have simply verified any such speculation of alleged ‘recruitment of Heads of Schools’ from the Ministry before engaging in media attacks on the basis of unfounded speculation,” he added.



He indicated that he will not engage in a war of words with NAGRAT while he sets the records straight



“While I urge the public to disregard those allegations of insult, I wish to state that I’ll not be drawn to engage Carbonu nor NAGRAT in a war of words nor media banters over a simple matter but the record ought to be set straight.”