Deputy Energy Minister Dr. Amin to construct police station for Karaga

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Deputy-Minister for Energy

The Member of Parliament for the Karaga Constituency, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, cut sod for the construction of a police station at Pishigu in the Karaga Constituency.

The project comes at a time criminal activities especially armed robbery have been on the increase, affecting movements and business activities in the area.



Dr. Amin said he has had a sleepless nights over armed robberies in the area.



In a meeting with the Northern Regional Police Command, he indicated how he was advised providing logistics by way of police posts across the entry points to the Constituency namely Yamo Karaga, Namburugu, and Pishigu would help.



The Command also promised to provide personnel to man those posts to help in the free movements of people to engage in their business.



Also by his efforts, there is currently a substantive District Police Commander, whose absence he observed had an effect on operations of personnel in the area.

The new police station to be constructed brings to two the number of police stations under construction through his efforts.



The Karaga MP, a few months ago, provided 5 new motorbikes to the Northern Regional Police Command at an event in Tamale to be given to officers in the area as escorts to market men and women on market days from the constituency capital and other market communities.



He assured the people of the area of his readiness to ensure the criminal activities were reduced.



The contractor assured the Member of Parliament of timely execution of the project as stated in the contract.



He used the opportunity to thank Puma Energy Ghana for its support towards the construction of the police station.