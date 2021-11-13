Deputy Lands Minister engages media on visibility of 2022 Green Ghana Day ahead of launch

Deputy Minister in a group photo with officials 2022 Green Ghana project

Source: GNA

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Lands and Forestry, Hon. Benito Owusu Bio has met some members of the Press to brainstorm on how best to create awareness and rally the support of Ghanaians for the 2022 edition of the Green Ghana project.

The Hon. Deputy Minister said as part of preparations towards the Launch of the 2022 Green Ghana project, the Ministry is rolling out the #PostYourTree Campaign. An initiative which seeks to draw the attention of Ghanaians to the trees planted during the 11th June's Green Ghana day and possibly get them to visit and take pictures with their respective trees.



It was proposed that this visit and taking of pictures with the trees planted, should be spearheaded by some prominent personalities like the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Chief Justice Anim Yeboah, the Sector Minister Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, among others to encourage Ghanaians into realising the importance of this project and also to make them continue nurturing the trees and get them established.



Hon. Benito also disclosed that December 11, will not only be a day to launch the 2022 Green Ghana Project but also a day to take stock of this year's project, assessing the details of the 5million trees planted and officially announce the intention of Ghana through the Ministry to plant 20million more.



In light of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, (COP, 26) Hon. Benito said that next year's Green Ghana project which will see to the planting of 20 million more trees, will be a very practical effort on Ghana's part to help curb climate change.

Prof. Patrick Kwamla Agbesinyale, Chief Director of the Ministry who was present at the meeting added his voice to the discussion. He said this initiative will also help prepare the minds of Ghana's to buy into the idea of planting the 20 million trees come 11th June 2022.



Mr. Joseph Osiakwan, the Ag. Technical Director, Forestry Commission also suggested that, a visit is paid to the various schools to check up on trees planted by students and their teachers.



The media practitioners at the meeting also higly commended the Ministry for such a great initiative.



They also pledged their commitment towards the upcoming activities to make it a success, adding that they will practicalise the publicity through feature stories, talk shows and social media trends.