Deputy Lands Minister inaugurates Amenfi Central District mining committee

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker on Friday, March 18, 2022, inaugurated the Amenfi Central District Mining Committee in the Western Region.

Delivering the inaugural address, Mr. George Mireku Duker emphasized that it is important for the Mining sector to have a well-regulated and responsible mining scheme in each district.



He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has echoed on several occasions that his government is not against mining but for responsible mining rather.



“We believe ushering you into such a task, you are going to work assiduously for the betterment of Small Scale Mining in this district.



The Deputy Minister charged the District Mining Committee to sensitize the communities that make up the district on the need to comply with the norms relating to mining.



“We have said that we want to preserve and reserve the Small Scale mining sector for Ghanaians. We don’t want foreign nationals to be participating in the Small Scale Mining sector as stipulated in the Act governing Mining in Ghana.



He reiterated the need to use the proceeds of our gold to develop the nation by building local champions within the industry.

“As a Ministry, we are playing our role by making sure we equip Ghanaians with facilities from the banks to enable operators to buy their own mining machines and not depend on foreign nationals for capital injunctions into the industry”, he said.



“As I speak with you we have been able to negotiate with a bank that is ready to assist Small Scale Mining with 25 million dollars to have their own capital to start their ventures”



The Deputy Minister further discouraged the use of Mercury in the system and added that the Ministry, following a directive by the President has procured 100 Mercury-free machines that will be used in processing gold. This will soon be commissioned by H.E. the President.



Hon. Mireku Duker indicated that the Committee members will be invited for capacity-building training to enable them to work hard for the people of the district and the nation at large.



The District Chief Executive of Amenfi Central, Hon. Patrick Huckson Amponteng expressed his appreciation to the Deputy Minister and assured him that they will do their best to deliver and also work closely with the Minerals Commission to achieve their set goals.