Deputy Lands Minister orders investigations into viral video of people felling trees

Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio has ordered an investigation into a viral video that captures some persons felling trees in Alakple Tsitso in the Volta Region.

In the said video which has been in circulation on social media platforms, some persons were seen cutting down the trees which according to the ministry were deliberately planted by the state.



In a press release signed by Owusu-Bio, the ministry condemned the actions of the persons.



It further instructed the Volta Regional Minister and the regional Forestry Commission to investigate the issue and ensure that persons captured in the video are brought before the law.



“The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to a video recording by the Citizen Vigilante TV.



“As reported in the video by the Youtube TV Channel, some residents of Alakple Tsito in the Volta Region, are alleged to have engaged in unlawful and indiscriminate cutting down of trees planted by the Forestry Commission, an agency of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources. The said trees were planted by government to restore Ghana’s destroyed vegetative cover.

“The Ministry unreservedly condemns this act and has since informed the Volta Regional Minister and the Volta Regional Manager of the Forest Service Division of the Forestry Commission to initiate investigations into the allegations and assist in bringing the perpetrators to book," parts of the statement read.



Owusu-Bio further cautioned Ghanaians against the indiscriminate cutting down of trees and warned that anyone found engaging in such activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law.



‘We, therefore, entreat the general public to avoid indiscriminate felling of trees. We guarantee that the perpetrators, if found guilty, would be dealt with in accordance with the law.



“The Ministry, hereby, reminds Ghanaians that trees are an indispensable part of human life and integral to the ecosystem. It is necessary for our human survival. Hence, we call on each and everyone to help protect Ghana’s vegetative cover against destruction.



"Lastly, we wish to reassure the general public that the Ministry will continue to secure our forest and vegetation against unselective cutting down of trees.”