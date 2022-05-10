Deputy Lands Minister projects Green Ghana at UN forum on forests

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio has touted Ghana's Afforestation agenda dubbed Green Ghana Day at the 17th session of the United Nations Forum on Forests.

Representing Ghana and the Ministry at the Forum on forests, Mr. Owusu-Bio said in achieving the government's target of planting 20 million trees for the 2022 Green Ghana Project, the Ministry will mobilize key stakeholders such as the security agencies, traditional authorities, media houses, schools, and local communities as well as corporate organizations and civil society groups to plant trees on degraded forest landscapes, farm lands, watersheds among others.



The Green Ghana initiative he said has become an annual event to significantly increase the forest cover of Ghana, halt forest degradation and substantially contribute to target 1.3 of the Global Forest Goal 1.



He added that as part of the country's commitment to the achievement of the goals and targets of the United Nations' Strategic plan for forests, Ghana announced her voluntary national contribution last year, at the 16th session which he said would be elaborated in a separate report.

Mr. Owusu-Bio hoped for fruitful deliberations at the forum which is currently ongoing in New York in the United States of America.



Also at the Forum with the Deputy Minister are the CEO of the Forestry Commission, Mr. John Allotey, and the Technical Director for Forestry, Mr. Joseph Osiakwan.