Deputy MD nominee lacks requisite qualification – GWCL staff protest

The Junior and Senior Staff of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and the Public Utilities Workers’ Union of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) have on Thursday, 20 April 2023, picketed at the main office of the company.

The workers, who were clad in red-wielding placards, picketed in protest against the nomination of Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah as Deputy Managing Director, Finance and Administration for the GWCL.



According to the workers, Mr Nuamah does not have the required qualification for the job thus should not be considered for the position.



They indicated that the position requires someone who in addition to his qualification and experience, is a certified Chartered Accountant who belongs to an accredited institute of Chartered Accountants.



Speaking to the media, the first Vice Trustee of the Public Utilities Workers’ Union, Samuel Amo-Kakabaah explained that: “We are here to register our position on the nomination of a Deputy Managing Director-Finance and Administration for Ghana Water. Our position is spelt out in the petition we have written to the Chief of Staff, we have copied the director of SIGA, board chairman of Ghana Water, Managing Director and the Minister.

“Our position is very clear and simple, we want to state on record that we are not against the appointment of heads of entity by the presidency, but our concern is that the position of the Managing Director is an appointee of the presidency, but the Deputy Managing Director’s position is a position we feel should be filled with people with both the technical and institutional knowledge of our operations”.



He noted that the appointee lacks the requisite professional qualification to be a Deputy M.D.



“We believe that the technical people will also help the Managing Director who is a political appointee to do his work appropriately. The profile of the purported nominee indicates that he lacks the requisite professional qualification to be a Deputy MD. We want the appointing authority to consider that”.



The workers also presented a petition to the chief of staff.