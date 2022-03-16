Deputy Minister engages staff of MDAs, inspects government projects in Upper West, Savannah Regions

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah

Deputy Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development Minister, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah is currently on a working visit to some Municipal and District Assemblies (M/DAs) in the Upper West and Savannah Regions.

The Minister as part of the tour is expected to engage with the staff of selected Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the two Regions.



Among M/DAs to visit are the Wa Central, Wa East, Wa West, Nadowli, Lawra, Jirapa, West Gonja, North Gonja, Central Gonja Sawla Tuna Kalba and Bole Districts

It is gathered that the tour will offer him the opportunity to inspect selected ongoing projects funded under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Project (GSCSP), District Assemblies Common Fund-Responsive Factor Grant(DACF-RFG), Modernization of Agriculture in Ghana(MAG), Ghana Productive Safety Net Project(GPSNP) in selected M/Das as well as the erection and completion of offices and senior staff bungalows for the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council and other decentralized departments in the Savannah Region.



The working visit of the Minister is expected to end on March 22, 2022.