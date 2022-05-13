Deputy Minister for Fisheries visits families of persons missing in FV Comforter 2 vessel

Mr. Moses Anim interacting with family members of missing persons

The Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development( MoFAD), Moses Anim on Thursday, May 12, 2022, led a delegation to visit the families of persons still missing in the Vessel "FV Comforter 2”, which sank between Elmina and Takoradi last Saturday.

Mr. Anim has assured the families of the needed support in finding their missing relatives.



It would be recalled that 16 persons have been rescued since the Vessel sank while 11 are yet to be found.



According to the survivors, the vessel could not sustain the balance on one side and sunk with all the crew on board.



Below are the details:



Name of vessel FV COMFORTER 2

Last known position is 46nm South of Saltpond



Number of crew 25, Ghanaians 19, Chinese 6



Total number of persons rescued-16: Ghanaians 12, Chinese 4, Deceased 1



No of the crew unaccounted for 11



Account by survivors

MV COMFORTER 2 was fishing South of Saltpond.



The fishing vessel had caught a lot of fish in its net and was having challenges hauling the net.



The weight of the fishes in the net had caused the vessel to list.



Some sailors tried to prompt the Captain of the situation but he insisted the hauling should continue.



The HNK's continued hauling caused the vessel to list further and it eventually capsized.

