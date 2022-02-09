Deputy Minister for Transport confirms Airport MD sack

Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana

The Deputy Minister for Transport, Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana, has confirmed the termination of the contract of the Management Director for Ghana Airport Company Yaw Kwakwa.



Addressing the press, he indicated that the letter was addressed to the board chairman who will then convey the message at a board meeting before taking the necessary steps.



“…It’s addressed to the Board Chairman, so that is how it’s supposed to be done because it’s a company and its regulated under the company’s act so the letter is written to the Board Chairman and the Board chairman will now convene a meeting at which all the necessary step will be undertaken in pursuant to the company’s act. So it’s confirmed.”



He however explained that the reasons for his dismissal were not stated in the sack letter because, such decisions are at the discretion of the president.

“Have you sighted a copy of his appointment letter? The appointment letter never stated why he was appointed I don’t know why it should be started why he was dismissed.



"So the president has the prerogative to appoint and he has the prerogative to relieve people of their positions. This is something that has been going on in this country not today, nothing has changed,” he said.



A letter signed by Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah indicated that the Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), Yaw Kwakwa has been relieved of his position.



Portions of the letter stated, “his Excellency the President, per letter No. 0P S127/22/104, dated 31st January 2022, has directed the appointment of Mr. Yaw Kwakwa as Managing Director of the Ghana Airport’s Company Limited be terminated".