Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources declares zero tolerance for illegal logging

Benito Owusu-Bio (seated in the middle)

The deputy minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, has declared zero tolerance for illegal logging in the Ahafo Region, to among others, prevent the wanton destruction of the forest cover in the area.

He said although there is no mining taking place in the region's forest reserves, illegal logging and lumbering is prevalent and needs to be halted immediately.



Speaking to the staff of the Forestry Commission on Thursday, 6 January 2022 in Goaso of the Ahafo Region, Mr Owusu-Bio urged them not to connive with illegal operators in order to restore and enrich the forest cover.



“We know that you know the chainsaw operators in the communities; please advise them,” Mr Owusu-Bio cautioned.



The deputy minister also called on the staff of the Forestry Services Division (FSD), the Timber Industry Development Division (TIDD) and the Wildlife Division to work together and ensure that the auction of confiscated wood does not go back to those involved in the illegal act, stressing that “you cannot benefit from your own illegalities.”



He further charged them to put in place adequate measures to halt the practice.



The deputy minister's visit is a follow-up on the recent official tour of the sector minister, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, to the region, where he addressed some concerns of the chiefs in the area including the auctioning of confiscated wood.

Mr Owusu-Bio used the occasion to inform staff of the 2022 Green Ghana Day Event and urged them to prepare for the national exercise while commending them for their tireless efforts last year in achieving their targets.



The deputy minister of Lands and Natural Resources also paid a courtesy call on the Ahafo Regional Minister, to, among other things, seek his support and collaboration with the forestry staff in the region and for the 2022 Green Ghana initiative.



"There is an urgent need for the Regional Forestry team to work with you as the Regional Minister and Head of Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to help reduce the rate of deforestation and forest degradation in the region," he said.



In his response, the Regional Minister, Mr George Boakye, commended the forestry staff for their collaboration so far and called for increased commitment to curb the menace.



"This year, the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council will support the Forestry Commission in the region to fully implement and achieve its 2022 Green Ghana target of 1.2 million seedlings," he emphasised.



In a remark, the CEO of the Forestry Commission, Mr John Allotey, underscored the importance of the Ahafo Region toward restoring the country’s forest cover and appealed to the Regional Minister to help combat illegal forestry activities and improve upon the situation in the region, adding that his office is mobilising early to provide funds to support the various districts.