Deputy National Chief Imam dies at 103

Sheikh Ahmad Kamaludeen died at age 103

The second most powerful figure in the Muslim community in Ghana has died.

Sheikh Ahmad Kamaludeen, who is the Deputy National Chief Imam, passed away Saturday dawn at age 103.



Sheikh Kamaludeen was an Islamic Cleric and the National Chief Imam’s childhood best friend and classmate.



The deceased has received several accolades in the West African Sub-region as he was one of the most learned Islamic teachers and Clerics.

The late Sheikh was laid to rest at the Awudome Cemetery in Accra in line with Muslim tradition.



The National Chief Imam officiated the funeral ceremony (Janazah).



Leading members and executives of the two major political parties – New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), were in attendance.