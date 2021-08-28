Deputy Railway Minister expresses worry over stealing of railway lines

Deputy Minister of Railway Development, Kwaku Asante-Boateng

The Deputy Minister of Railway Development, Kwaku Asante-Boateng, has expressed concerns over the activities of thieves cutting and carting away portions of the railways in the Eastern and Ashanti Regions respectively.

The Deputy Minister made this known while addressing the media after a tour to inspect some railway lines at various locations within the two regions.



The tour constitutes the minister’s second major inspection exercise since his assumption in office and will give the ministry the opportunity to assess the state of the railways.



According to Mr. Kwaku Asante-Boateng, “we know the importance of trains and railways to the nation’s development hence the need to be vigilant and report unscrupulous persons who are seen trying to steal the rail lines”.



He was quick to add that, the public should be suspicious of persons who are seen weeding around the rails since that is their mode of operation.



Again, he noted that the fact that new rail lines are being constructed doesn’t mean the old ones are damaged or unfit for purpose.

The deputy minister, who doubles as Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem South, revealed that the ministry has retrieved most of the stolen steels from the thieves, while some of the thieves have been jailed following due process of the law.



The Akyem South MP during his tour started off from the Kumasi-Adum railway lines to Ejisu, Konongo and Juaso in the Ashanti Region.



He then proceeded to Nkawkaw as well as Anyinam on Thursday, August 26, 2021.



Mr. Asante-Boateng has therefore entreated the public to be vigilant and keep an eye on the railway lines, especially, communities in which the railway lines go through since it is the taxpayers money that funds these projects.