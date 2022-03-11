Deputy Roads Minister reveals near death experience in 2018 road crash

Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Stephen Pambiin Jalulah

Deputy Roads Minister bemoans state of Ghana’s roads

Government signs dualization agreement with local contractors



Dozens of lives lost on Accra-Kumasi highway



Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Stephen Pambiin Jalulah, has shared his near-death experience in a head-on collision accident he suffered along the Kyekyewere stretch of the Accra Kumasi highway in 2018.



The Deputy Minister who is also a Member of Parliament for Pru West was speaking on the state of Ghana’s roads in an interview with Kwabena Owusu Agyemang of Top FM on his Final Point socio-political talk show.



“It is very sad that the road linking two of Ghana’s biggest commercial cities remains a single carriage. Let me tell you something, in 2018, it was God who saved me. Because I would’ve died in a head-on collision at Kyekyewere, someone had left his lane and veered into my lane in the night.



“We had a head-on collision and by God’s grace nobody died but the cars were destroyed

He noted that it is high time all the major trunk roads in the country are dualized to save lives that are hitherto lost in accidents.



He emphasized that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the realization of the dualization of major roads in the country has gone into an agreement with some local contractors.



“The government of Nana Akufo-Addo has come up with a policy to get this thing done and we need to start now. Because of that last week, we signed an agreement with local contractors. We are coming to dualize all the bypasses,” he said.



Mr Pambiin noted that the contract will among other things ease traffic on the Accra-Kumasi highway.



