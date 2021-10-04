Deputy Sanitation Minister supports education in Sissala East constituency

Amidu Chinnia, Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources

Source: GNA

Mr. Amidu Chinnia, a deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources has supported the Municipal Education Directorate with a cash donation of GH¢11,000 for orientation of this year's BECE candidates.

The Deputy Minister also distributed markers, reading books, and diaries to educational authorities to help improve educational outcomes in the area.



Mr. Chinnia also pledged to provide some meals for the 1,241 BECE candidates during the seminar.



Speaking after handing over the cash to educational authorities, Mr Chinnia said, the orientation became necessary because the Chief examiner's report talks about many avoidable mistakes that need correction.



Mr. Chinnia who is also the MP for the Sissala East constituency said improving educational standards was a topmost priority in his development agenda and that he will work hard with stakeholders to improve standards.



Mr Chinnia asked the Education Directorate to come out with strategies that would help to improve performance in schools.

The MP also presented an amount of GH¢1,000 to the 'Baba Wajia Reading Foundation' established to improve reading skills among school pupils as well as



giving the Foundation, 100 storybooks,13 diaries, and 40 tabletop calendars.



Mr Lewil Charles, the Sissala East Municipal Director of education who received the package commended the MP for the gesture and other earlier support for the education sector.



He mentioned in particular, the support for maintaining some GES grounded vehicles and appealed for similar support to renovate the office block and provision of furniture for schools.