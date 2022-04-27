Deputy Speakers' voting rights: ‘This is the end of it, this is the new law’ – Justice Abdulai

Justice Abdulai, the private legal practitioner who petitioned the SC

Private legal practitioner and law lecturer, Justice Abdulai, has reacted to a dismissal of a review application he took to the Supreme Court over the voting rights of Deputy Speakers of Parliament when they are presiding.



In an interview that aired on Joy News channel, Abdulai said the ruling constituted a new law and it was important that major stakeholders unite to ensure that the nation makes the best out of it.



“On the subject of the issues of Parliamentary voting and quorum formation, this is the end of it, this is a new law, this is what we have to accept, we all have to embrace it and have to make the best out of it.



He said, the ruling also meant, “we have to engage ourselves and dialogue more often and see how best to unite and put our differences aside.”

In his opinion, the best way to win was not necessary to resort to fighting each other unless the fights are part of the growing democratic process.



“I expect that the evolution will see less scuffles and more citizen participation and demand for accountability,” he stressed.



Review unanimously dismissed



A nine-member Supreme Court panel on Tuesday, April 26, unanimously dismissed an application filed for a review of the court’s ruling that was delivered on March 9, 2022.



Justice Abdulai filed an application asking the court to review the decision which held that a Deputy Speaker of Parliament while presiding, reserves the right to participate in voting and can be counted as part of a quorum for decision-making.



The applicant in the March 9 case, went back to the Supreme Court asking for the court to rescind its decision.

According to him, the judges were wrong in their earlier ruling and therefore occasioned a miscarriage of justice.



In opposition to the review application, a Deputy Attorney General, Diana Asonaba, argued that the case of Justice Abdulai did not meet the required criteria for a review application.



Presiding over the court, Justice Jones Dotse also said the application failed to meet the required threshold for a review case to succeed and went on to order the application accordingly dismissed.



The nine-member panel who sat on the review application were Justices Dotse, Nene Amegatcher, Prof Ashie Kotey, Lovelace Johnson, Mariama Owusu, Clemence Honyenuga, Gertrude Torkonoo, Prof. Mensah Bonsu, Emmanuel Kulendi.