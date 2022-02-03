Deputy speakers should be allowed to vote when presiding – Prof Sarfo-Kantanka

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu

Deputy speakers are representatives and must vote - Parliamentary affairs expert

Barring MPs from voting means their constituents do not have a say - Sarfo-Kantanka



Parliament standing orders must be reviewed - Parliamentary affairs expert



A parliamentary affairs expert, Prof Kwabena Safo-Kantanka has said the deputy speakers of parliament should be allowed to vote when presiding over the house in the stead of the speaker.



He explained that the deputy speakers are members of parliament (MP)



which means that they are representatives and therefore denying them the chance to vote would imply that the views of their constituents are not being considered.



Speaking on JoyNews AM show which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Prof Safo-Kantanka said,

“The first deputy speaker and the second deputy speaker, both of them are members of parliament and they represent their constituents, so at a point in time if you bar them from voting or having a say about a bill, then you denying their constituents that form of representation.”



He hinted that the limitations that bar the speaker from voting in his position should not extend to his deputies and therefore the clause on the speakers voting rights in the standing orders of parliament or Ghana’s Constitution should be reconsidered.



“Revise the standing orders and make sure that if the first deputy speaker sits in the chair, he can still have some form of vote either the voting rights, the original voting rights or a casting vote,” he said.



“It is something that the country has to take seriously and maybe go back and revise or amend that provision either in the constitution or in the standing orders,” he reiterated.



Prof Safo-Kantanka said currently, the speaker is in Dubai on health grounds and would be back on March 5, 2022 and so from now to that point, either the first deputy speaker or the second deputy speaker would have to sit in the chair.



He added that this means that with the majority caucus having 138 MPs with both of the deputies from their side and the minority caucus 137, no decision can be made on important issues till the speaker returns.