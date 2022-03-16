Deputy speakers voting or not will not make any difference – Pratt

Renowned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Junior

Pratt says Parliament needs leaders who can build consensus

The biggest we have in Parliament is consensus building, Pratt



‘Government appears to be in a state of paralysis’, Sam George



Renowned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Junior, has said that the ruling of the Supreme Court that deputy Speakers can vote, will not have any effect with regards to the current impasse in the house.



According to him, what Parliament needs now is a leader who can bring both members of the minority caucus and majority caucus together.



In a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Pratt said that because one member of Parliament of the majority caucus is sick, the deputy speakers voting or not will make no difference when it comes to the subject of voting on issues in the house.



“Whether the deputy speakers vote or not vote, how does it help us? how does it help to solve this problem? It doesn’t help us in any way. That is my worry. I think that the biggest problem we have is consensus building,” he said.

Pratt rather believes consensus building is the most crucial element for making progress in this Parliament.



“Consensus building requires a certain quality of leadership, not any ordinary leadership. A quality of leadership we currently do not have in the house. That is why they (parliamentarians) are always fighting in Parliament, causing shame to the nation,” he said in Twi.



Meanwhile, Ningo-Prampram MP, Samuel Nartey George has bemoaned the inability of the government to present its business to Parliament, for consideration and approval.



Sam Geroge said that the government’s inability to present its business has brought Parliament to a standstill.



“Parliament appears to be at a standstill, there is no government business. The government appears to be in a state of paralysis, there is no government business,” he said.