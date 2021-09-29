Derrick Oduro backs govt's plans to buy a new presidential jet

Derrick Oduro, Former Deputy Defence Minister

Former Deputy Defence Minister, Major(rtd) Derrick Oduro, has justified plans by the government to purchase a new presidential jet.

The Spokesperson for President Akufo Addo, Eugene Arhin, announced plans by the government to purchase a new presidential aircraft.



He added that the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, had already begun the processes for the procurement of the presidential jet.



In an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim Major(rtd) Derrick Oduro explained that the endurance rate of the current presidential jet is up to standard and will be inconvenient to be used by a president.



He explained that the current presidential jet lacks the facilities required for usage by the President.



“The presidential jet lacks the new technology which is currently being used by the presidents around the world. Ghana is the gateway to Africa and we cannot cite our economic crises as a reason to stop the purchase of a new jet. It is not as if Akufo-Addo is the only person going to use the jet. The security of the president is a priority and we will not put it at risk. We only want a convenient jet to serve the purpose,” Major(rtd) Derrick Oduro added.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Ranking Member on Foreign and Affairs Committee in Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says governments decision to purchase a new presidential aircraft is baseless.



Ablakwa maintained that the whole business of purchasing a new aircraft is borne out of an insatiable appetite for luxury.



According to the lawmaker, the 20-year lifespan of the current president jet has not elapsed and that it is in good shape to be used by the Akufo-Addo government.



“Ghana’s Presidential jet is only 11 years and its lifespan of 20 years has not elapsed. I assure you that the NPP will not get the support of the NDC in purchasing a new aircraft. We are not convinced that there is anything wrong with the current jet. The President and his ministers have not been transparent and accountable enough. This whole business of leading aircraft is borne out of an insatiable appetite for luxury. We are not going to endorse, collaborate and support anything that only seeks to advance the president’s insatiable appetite,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.



Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa has also revealed that he will file another urgent question on the cost of President Akufo-Addo’s recent trip to the US when Parliament reconvenes next month from recess.