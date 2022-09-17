11
Describing Attorney General as a baby is wrong - Pratt 'fires' Mahama's aide

Sat, 17 Sep 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has criticized Joyce Bawah Mogtari, an aide to former President John Mahama for describing Attorney General (AG) Godfred Dame as a 'baby'.

Madam Mogtari reacting to the AG's criticisms against Mahama after the latter slammed the judiciary said: "Ignore the rants of “baby” Godfred Dame, who was probably not old enough to vote in the 28th April 1992 referendum to accept the draft constitution, and yet has the impudence to insult John Mahama and describe all Lawyers affiliated with the NDC as “abettors”.

But Kwesi Pratt believes it's harsh to use the word "baby" against the AG.

"Using the word baby is a bit harsh whether in inverted commas or not. How can a baby be an Attorney General? If you disagree with the Attorney General just say so and avoid such words," he said on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.

Listen to him in the video below

Source: peacefmonline.com
