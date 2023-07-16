Desist from functioning as government institutions or agencies – Gender Ministry warns NGOs working in Human trafficking sector

Deputy sector minister, Francisca Oteng Mensah

The Ministry of Gender and Social Protection has cautioned Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) working in the Human trafficking sector, to desist from functioning as government institutions or agencies.

It said the attempts by some of them to replicate government institutions thereby assuming positions of authority to resolve human trafficking issues is illegal and must be stopped, adding NGOs must be conscious of their role and rather support the government to achieve national targets.



Deputy sector minister, Francisca Oteng Mensah, said this at the launch of this year’s commemoration of World against Human Trafficking, also known as the Blue day, in Accra.



She said Ghana is still confronted with a situation where young girls who migrate to Gulf countries for greener pastures get trafficked, molested and exploited.



“Let me again re-emphasize the fact that, NGOs working in the field of human trafficking should desist from attempting to create replicate government institutions making it seem like they have the powers to do so. You should understand your role as non-profit making organization by following the standard operating processes laid down for you to support government agencies achieved set targets and goals”.



She said to prevent, protect and punish offenders of human trafficking, Ghana has signed international treaties including passage of the Human Trafficking Prohibition Regulations including the development of the Human Trafficking National Plan of Action, which covers 2022 to 2026.



“As a form of highlight to prevent, protect and punish offenders of human trafficking, Ghana signed the Palermo Protocol in 2000 and ratified in 2012. It is evidenced that, several legislations have been enacted which mainly are the Human Trafficking Act of 2005, Act 694 and it’s amendments as well as passage of the Human Trafficking Prohibition Regulations in 2015.

The ministry has developed the Human Trafficking National Plan of Action, NPA, 2022-2026, which is a comprehensive document to support the effective implementation of the HT Act of 2005, Act 694.The Plan of Action covers all the thematic areas, prevention, protection, prosecution and partnership”.



Madam Oteng Mensah commended stakeholders in the tourism industry for their enormous support and contribution towards eliminating human trafficking and all forms of exploitation.



In a speech read on his behalf, Country Director of EU delegation in Ghana, Serge Akpalou, stated commemoration of the day presents an opportunity for especially international partners to reaffirm new commitment in the fight against human trafficking.



He pledged commitment of the EU to support Ghana in its quest to end the human trafficking menace.



“In commemorating the UN day, against human trafficking, we join the ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection, and all donors to reaffirm the new commitment in the fight against human trafficking. We reiterate the importance of our collaboration with the ministry.



Mr. Akpalou, challenged countries to enact laws that punishes persons who knowingly use services provided from victims of trafficking”

“Countries must also make sure that a person knowingly using services provided from victims of Trafficking can face sanctions. This will present an important step in the fight against human trafficking. Sexual exploitation”.



The Vice President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Linda Asante Agyei, encouraged media houses and practitioners to develop interest in human trafficking to educate the masses.



“By writing an article or broadcasting an item focusing on Human trafficking, the media is not only educating the public but also shining light on an issue typically shrouded in darkness. However, some journalists and media outlets are not really aware of the trafficking phenomenon or do not have sufficient understanding of the dimensions of the problem as a result some media coverages confuse the issues with others such as migration or such as migrant smuggling”.



Globally July 30th is commemorated as World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, to raise awareness on human trafficking. Ghana commemorates this year’s event under the theme, Ending Human Trafficking: A collective responsibility”.