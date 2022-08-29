'Desist from pornographic materials' - Apostle Osei-Korsah to youth

Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah

Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah, the Head of the Church of Pentecost, Axim Area in the Western Region has advised the Christian youth to desist from reading and watching pornographic materials.

According to him, it is against the teachings of Jesus Christ.



Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah made the call over the weekend at Aiyinasi in the Ellembelle District where he met the youth workers of the church in Ellembelle District, Nzema East Municipality, Jomoro Municipality, and part of Ahanta West Municipality.



Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah who has been transferred to the Headquarters of the church in Accra used the weekend to meet the entire youth workers of the church to give his last counsel to them and also to say farewell to them.



Addressing the gathering, Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah commended the Axim Area Youth Ministry for supporting him and his family to bring his mission to a successful end in the area.



He said he would continue to pray for the youth workers in the Axim Area to prosper.

He also called on them to pray for him and his family to succeed in their new endeavor.



"I will command the leadership of Axim Area Youth Ministry and all the youth workers in the church for your unflinching support given to me and my family, in fact, we are most grateful. We will continue to pray for you to prosper to become great leaders in the church and the country, we will also appeal to you to pray for us too," he said.



He, therefore, took the opportunity to urge the youth workers to stay away from premarital sexual activities that would jeopardize their lives.



He challenged them to emulate the lifestyle of Joseph, the son of Jacob who was sold by his brothers and later became the Prime Minister of Egypt.



He said Joseph resisted having sexual affairs with the wife of Potiphar.

"Don't watch pornographic materials, stay away from it, it is not good, it is sinful, it can lead you to fornication and it will destroy your life," he urged.



He added that "I want you to be like Joseph the son of Jacob in the Bible who resisted having sexual affair with the wife of Potiphar, the wife of Potiphar forced Joseph to have sex with her but he resisted after several attempts and this is what as a youth you should do, be faithful to God wherever you will be".



Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah also urged them to learn to forgive and forget in their daily lives.



"Let us look at the story of Joseph again, he forgave his brothers who sold him into slavery, Joseph had the opportunity to revenge against his brothers but he forgave them, he didn't say he was the Prime Minister so he would use his powers to punish his brothers, he even showed great affection to them in Egypt, he united with them and this is what we should do as youth," he stated.



He, therefore, called on them to fear God to receive the favour of God as Joseph did.

"The Lord was with Joseph, and he became a successful man, and he was in the house of his Egyptian master. His master saw that the Lord was with him and that the Lord caused all that he did to succeed in his hands. So Joseph found favor in his sight and attended him, and he made him overseer of his house and put him in charge of all that he had."



"I pray that God's favour will be on you in wherever you will be to be successful as Joseph," he wished.



He also seized the opportunity to urge the gathering to keep secrets.



"Don't reveal your marriage proposals to others, if someone proposes to you and you go to tell your friend, that friend will deliberately say bad things about the person to reject him or her but later you will find out that same person has married the person so please let us learn to keep secrets," he emphasised.



He advised them to stay away from lust, "don't fall into lust, any guy who will propose to you today and the next day that person will say let us go have and have sex, know that such a person will not marry you, he wants to use you and dump you so be vigilant, don't rush in getting married, pray to God to give your rightful partner".

The Axim Area Youth Ministry Leader, Overseer George Amankwah thanked Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah and his family for supporting the youth ministry to grow.



He said the youth ministry would miss his (Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah) personal and cordial relationship with the youth workers in the Axim Area.



He, therefore, called on God to protect him and his family to succeed in their new endeavors.