0
Menu
News

Desist from running to court, media when you have issues - NPP warns members

Evans Nimako Npp NPP Director of Elections, Evans Nimako

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP holds delegate conferences in 250 constituency branches

Follow laid down procedures instead of going to court, NPP to members

NPP yet to hold delegate conference in some constituencies due to petition

The governing New Patriotic Party has urged its members to desist from heading to court and the media anytime they have issues against the party.

According to the Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, these actions are unhealthy and affect the plans of the party.

He said there are laid down procedures for aggrieved members to follow before heading to court.

“The party is urging all members to desist from running to the court or running their issues in the media circles.

“Approach the laid down party rules and regulations as well as, where applicable, meet with the ADR [Alternative Dispute Resolution] committee for some support arrangement to be put in place,” he was quoted by citinewsroom.com.

His statement is on the back of over 20 constituencies that could not partake in the just ended constituency elections due to petitions in court.

However, over 250 constituencies were able to elect their representatives between April 28 and May 2.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Baba Rahman delivers emotional goodbye message to Reading fans
Chris Hughton reveals secret behind his success
Former Methodist Bishop 'attacks' Mahama again
64-year-old retiree arrested for allegedly threatening SC judge
Kwesi Pratt shocked at former Methodist Bishop’s ‘attack’ on Mahama
We visited a shrine in search of Castro - Asamoah Gyan recounts in new book
Ghana’s top 6 richest women CEOs running their own businesses
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, MP, others survive heavy rainstorm on Afram Lake
Brother of Resurrection Power Pastor’s wife breaks silence
Asamoah Gyan recounts 2014 World Cup fiasco in his book