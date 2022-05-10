Desist from running to court, media when you have issues - NPP warns members

NPP Director of Elections, Evans Nimako

NPP holds delegate conferences in 250 constituency branches

Follow laid down procedures instead of going to court, NPP to members



NPP yet to hold delegate conference in some constituencies due to petition



The governing New Patriotic Party has urged its members to desist from heading to court and the media anytime they have issues against the party.



According to the Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, these actions are unhealthy and affect the plans of the party.



He said there are laid down procedures for aggrieved members to follow before heading to court.

“The party is urging all members to desist from running to the court or running their issues in the media circles.



“Approach the laid down party rules and regulations as well as, where applicable, meet with the ADR [Alternative Dispute Resolution] committee for some support arrangement to be put in place,” he was quoted by citinewsroom.com.



His statement is on the back of over 20 constituencies that could not partake in the just ended constituency elections due to petitions in court.



However, over 250 constituencies were able to elect their representatives between April 28 and May 2.