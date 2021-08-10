Desist from self-medication - Dr. Mark Agyei cautions Ghanaians

CEO of New Life Homeopathic Clinic, Dr. Mark Agyei

Source: Immortal Acheampong, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer of New Life Homeopathic Clinic, Dr. Mark Agyei has cautioned Ghanaians against the consumption of drugs without appropriate recommendation from certified doctors.

According to him, the issue of self-medication among the youth was not only destroying lives but leading to the untimely death of many.



While the campaign against self-medication has been ongoing for years, several studies show that the prevalence of self-medication among adults in Africa is in ascendancy.



This, Dr. Mark Agyei blamed on people patronizing medication based on suggestions from friends and family members.



“There are side effect of many drugs people take when they are not well but because they are not aware of these consequences it turns to have dangerous effects on them.



“Incorrect self-diagnosis may worsen the health condition of patients instead of providing relief.

“My advice is that patients should try to reach doctors to get proper medical advice. There may not be any adverse impact with the usage of regular medicines for patients in stage-1 but self-medication is dangerous for the patients in the second and third stages,” he said.



Dr. Mark Agyei who established the New Life Homeopathy Clinic some 9 nine ago added that he has extended the service of homoeopathy treatment to the people of Takoradi in the Western Region by opening a second branch.



This will add up to the centre’s headquarters in Dansoman in Accra and the first



branch in Kumasi.



