0
Menu
News

‘Desist from selling lands without the knowledge of Okyehene’ - Chief

Okyehene New Fierce Photo Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Nana Baffour Kwabena Baah, the Akwansrahene of Kyebi Apapam has urged chiefs and queen mothers of Akyem area to desist from selling lands without the knowledge of Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Okyehene.

He entreated the Eastern Regional Lands Commission to ignore any land documents brought before it that was not signed by the Okyehene, who is the sole owner of the entire stool lands of Okyeman.

Nana Baah, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Baavim Real Estate Construction Company, gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the celebration of the Akwasidae Festival of the chiefs and people of Kyebi Apapam.

Some of the chiefs and queen mothers who participated in the festival were from Adoagyiri ,Sakyikrom, Kyekyewere, Bonkua No.1 and No.2, Asuboi, Anom, Amanase, Mankrong, Budu Suhum, Coaltar, Adeiso, Fankyenekor, KofiKwei, among others.

Nana Baah said the Okyeman’s lands stretched across Adoagyiri to Jejeti and that it was not family lands and urged settlers to submit their land papers to Okyehene Ahenfie at Kyebi for authentication.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cargo truck catches fire on N1
Charges against Opuni were concocted - Tetteh Dodoo
How Former Kotoko player plans to help develop Ghana football
Akufo-Addo's photo digitally altered
Despite Media speaks on outbursts against Vim Lady
Deputy Speakers can vote - Court insists
Ex-MASLOC CEO’s breach of bail: AG files motion
A president got angry over prayers - Archbishop
JE Sarpong opens up on conversation with Kwasi Appiah over Gyan captaincy
JE Sarpong opens up on conversation with Kwasi Appiah over Gyan captaincy