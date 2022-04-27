‘Desist from selling lands without the knowledge of Okyehene’ - Chief

Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin

Source: GNA

Nana Baffour Kwabena Baah, the Akwansrahene of Kyebi Apapam has urged chiefs and queen mothers of Akyem area to desist from selling lands without the knowledge of Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Okyehene.

He entreated the Eastern Regional Lands Commission to ignore any land documents brought before it that was not signed by the Okyehene, who is the sole owner of the entire stool lands of Okyeman.



Nana Baah, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Baavim Real Estate Construction Company, gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the celebration of the Akwasidae Festival of the chiefs and people of Kyebi Apapam.

Some of the chiefs and queen mothers who participated in the festival were from Adoagyiri ,Sakyikrom, Kyekyewere, Bonkua No.1 and No.2, Asuboi, Anom, Amanase, Mankrong, Budu Suhum, Coaltar, Adeiso, Fankyenekor, KofiKwei, among others.



Nana Baah said the Okyeman’s lands stretched across Adoagyiri to Jejeti and that it was not family lands and urged settlers to submit their land papers to Okyehene Ahenfie at Kyebi for authentication.