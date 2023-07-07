Desist from the recreational use of vapes, other non-nicotine tobacco products – FDA warns

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has expressed concerns regarding the sale, advertisement, and recreational use of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) such as vapes and other non-nicotine tobacco products by the public.

The FDA stated that ENDS can be registered as prescription-only medicine for the purpose of cessation therapy.



They reminded the public that vapes contain nicotine, a highly addictive substance that can lead to various diseases, including cancer, heart disease, lung disease, infertility, diabetes, and gum disease.



In a statement, the FDA highlighted that the sale and advertisement of ENDS, vapes, and non-nicotine products violate Part Six and Sections 61(2) and 62(1) of the Public Health Act, 2012 (ACT 851), as well as Regulation 16 of the Tobacco Control Regulations 2016 (L.I.2247).

These regulations prohibit the sale, display, supply, advertisement, packaging, labeling, or possession of products that resemble or are associated with tobacco or tobacco products.



The FDA called on manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, and retailers to immediately remove all advertisements on social media, billboards, neon signs, and other platforms. They also warned against the importation of illicit tobacco products into the country.



Due to the health risks associated with these products, the FDA advised the public to refrain from using them unless it is for cessation therapy purposes.